The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A LONG wait

We knew that we were going to be waiting a good while already to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 arrive on Hulu. Now, we’ve got an even better sense of just how long we’re talking about here.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting his recent appearance on Law & Order: SVU, Bradley Whitford made it clear that he won’t be going back to work on the series for a good while still:

…I just heard we’re not going back until August. I don’t know what the logistical reason for that is… As you know, there’s a lot of labor issues that need to be solved in Hollywood. But yeah, we’re gonna be going back for one more season. And that’ll be it.

So is the later start a product of a potential writers’ strike, or one involving other unions? All of that is possible, given that there are a lot of issues that need to be sorted out over the course of the next several months. Another part of it may be due to Elisabeth Moss working on some other things.

Of course, the real consequence of all of this is that we’re going to be waiting for a really long time to see the series back on Hulu. How long are we talking? Well, it feels impossible that we’re going to be seeing the show back in 2023 and instead, 2024 feels like the year that the story of June will start to wind down. We’re expecting it be painful, emotional, but also as well-crafted as always.

Above all else, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this is 100% worthy of the wait.

