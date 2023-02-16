The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A challenging wait

There are a couple of different things that are tough in regards to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at Hulu. The first part is waiting for the show to come back on Hulu. The second, meanwhile, is waiting for even an announcement.

As if it wasn’t clear to you already, the streaming service clearly feels no obligation to share news about the development of the final season, let alone when filming is going to begin. Odds are, we’re still months away judging from the lack of news, and this could mean that a 2023 launch is officially off the table altogether.

So when will there be an opportunity to get another detail or two? It may not happen until the summer, as that is when Hulu could be turning up at the TCA Summer Press Tour … and even that is not guaranteed. Because of the somewhat-insulated nature of television production, there aren’t going to be a lot of instances coming up where executives at the streaming service are going to be forced to answer questions about the future. This leaves all of us in the dark, however frustrating that may be.

The reason for this long wait is twofold. A part of it is due to Elisabeth Moss working on other things. Another part, meanwhile, may just be waiting until the ideal conditions to shoot the remaining episodes. We know that The Handmaid’s Tale has filmed in Toronto in the winter before, but why would you really want to? After all, there aren’t a lot of benefits that come with that no matter how you slice it. The most important thing is that you may sure you’ve got the perfect ending to this show, especially when you consider what’s ahead on the other side in The Testaments. After all, one of these shows is going to set the stage for the other.

