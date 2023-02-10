The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A solid plan?

The road to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 eventually to Hulu is going to be long — that’s something that feels abundantly clear at this point, even though we wish it wasn’t. The Elisabeth Moss series is not in production on new episodes at present, and the final season feels like it is at least ten months away, if not longer.

So while we go through this painful hiatus until late 2023/2024, can we at least take solace in there being some sort of relative stability behind the scenes?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

First and foremost, we should note this — ever since the fifth season wrapped on Hulu last year, it’s felt like there was a clear plan for the show moving forward. Showrunner Bruce Miller knows where the story is going and in a lot of ways, he has to — remember that there is also The Testaments coming up down the road, provided that Hulu gives it a formal green light. (For now, it is in development.) We also think the shooting schedule here has to be finalized far in advance, given that Moss is extremely busy, as are many other cast members.

When you think about all of this, we tend to imagine the streaming service does also have a plan for when The Handmaid’s Tale should come back with its remaining episodes. They may not have anything 100% set in stone as of yet, but they also don’t need to. They have a window that they can work towards announcing, and we’re sure that a thorough campaign will arrive for it whenever it feels like. (We’re hoping that we can get some sort of news when we get around to the fall — if not then, early on in the winter.)

Related – Is 2023 necessary for the final season?

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, no matter when it premieres at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Of course, also stay tuned to make sure you don’t miss other insight moving forward. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







