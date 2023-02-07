The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Is 2023 necessary?

We know that there’s going to be enthusiasm for a long time around The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at Hulu. After all, why wouldn’t there be? We are talking here about an incredibly popular show, and it’s our hope that it will prove to be compelling, emotional, and thought-provoking as always.

Of course, we know there are questions aplenty surrounding when the show is going to be back, and we wish we had something more to report on that right away. However, it doesn’t seem as though there is that much uncertainty … but should there be?

Based on the fact that there is no news out there about filming as of yet, there’s a reasonably good chance we’ll be waiting until 2024 to see any episodes airing. The one major concern that we have with that right now is rather simple: Whether or not the show could get lost amidst all the competition!

After all, here are just some of the shows that could be coming back at this particular point in time: Cobra Kai, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Wednesday, and potential Squid Game or Stranger Things, depending on when in 2024 we are talking about here. This could prove to be one of the more stacked TV years that we’ve ever had a chance to see, and there are some complications that could come along with that.

How concerned should Hulu be about all the competition? So long as The Handmaid’s Tale is top quality, maybe they won’t panic too much over it. However, we’re sure that they’re aware that this season is meant to set up a potential The Testaments that is currently in development. They need to make sure one show is being used to properly set up the other, and that means big numbers.

The unfortunate thing is that even if production started up really soon, there’s no guarantee season 6 would air this year. In general, we just tend to think there could be a lot of touch choices ahead.

