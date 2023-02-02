The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: February hopes

Now that we are into the month of February, is there anything we should especially hope for when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? If you are expecting some sort of news item or announcement, it’s hard to blame you.

Why? Just think about some of what we’ve heard about already with the show! We know that season 6 is going to be the final one for the Elisabeth Moss series, which does beg the question as to how it’s going to end … and also how it sets up The Testaments down the road. This is a rare instance of us knowing that we’ve got something else around the corner to look forward to and beyond a doubt, we’re ready to start wondering about that already.

Now, let’s go ahead and have the conversation about this month in particular. We’d love to sit here and say that there are some big teases coming around the corner, but the reality is that there’s a good chance we could be waiting for some time still. There’s been no reporting to suggest that production is going to be starting either this month or some other point soon after the fact. Moss may be working on another project, and this time around production may want to wait until it gets a little warmer in Toronto.

With this in mind, let’s just say that the odds of there being some premiere date news this month is unlikely. Not only that, but the chances of an announcement are just about as low! If we’re lucky, we will have a chance to get a tease on either filming or the story at large this month and that is more or less it. There just aren’t many venues as to when certain things could be revealed.

For now, we’re just hoping that there’s a chance we can see the remainder of the series in early 2024. If that happens, we’ll be thrilled at the end of the day.

What are you the most excited for on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? Regardless of when it premieres?

