The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes spin-off: Will Morgan appear?

After this week’s new episode of Fear The Walking Dead, is there a case to be made for more Morgan Jones? In particular, could we see the character on the upcoming Rick Grimes limited series?

Well, we know that Lennie James’ character left the spin-off show in a way that made it clear that he wants to track Rick down, and that feels very much like an Easter egg for what could be coming. This would allow the franchise further to come full circle, all the way back to the very first season of the original show.

As for whether or not it’s going to happen, that is where at least some of the mystery still lies. AMC is keeping their cards really close to the vest when it comes to the Andrew Lincoln show and honestly, we’re not that shocked. They want there to be an element of surprise, right? It’s harder to do that if we know for sure that Morgan is there. Still, it would be a nice little curtain call for him beyond what we got to see tonight.

In general, we think of Morgan’s journey as one about a man really working to find his inner peace through the trials and tribulations of this world. We’ve seen his demons, but also just how badly he wants to help people and what he is willing to do in order to make that happen.

James did note to ComicBook.com that there is a chance he could return for a potential spin-off with Rick and Michonne:

“In all honesty, every and anything is possible. And I know it’s something that a certain percentage of our fans would like. I would show up to work with Andy again any time … But as anybody who knows me knows, I’m fiercely protective of Morgan’s story. And as far as I’m concerned, at this particular moment in time, this is the end of the road for Morgan.”

Following tonight’s Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6, do you want to see Morgan again?

