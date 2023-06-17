Why is Lennie James leaving Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan?

Why is Lennie James leaving Fear the Walking Dead following the events of season 8 episode 6? We understand if these questions are out there.

After all, think about the arc of Morgan Jones over the past few years! While he was not an original cast member on the AMC spin-off, James had been established as one of the leads for a good while now. Most of the first half of the final season was about his attempts to take down PADRE, and also find a way for the world to be a little bit better for Mo and Grace. Unfortunately, Grace is now gone and after going through a “Clear” reprisal-of-sorts over the course of “All I See is Red,” he is off seemingly to find Rick Grimes now. We know the extent of their relationship.

So why lose James at this point? Well, we tend to think that this was a decision made for a lot of reasons. We certainly don’t think that it has to do with Lennie being interested in leaving the role behind. After all, we tend to think that he’s almost sure to appear in that Andrew Lincoln limited series now alongside Danai Gurira.

Ultimately, writing out Morgan at this point will likely allow Lennie a chance to get a breather before some other projects. Also, it allows Fear the Walking Dead now to focus on some other characters in the second half of the season. We’ve still got Kim Dickens as Madison and beyond just that, we’re expecting a pretty huge arc for Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, who was MIA for much of the first half. There are some other people we’d love to see at some point including Alycia Debnam-Carey, but there are no guarantees of that. At least we know that Alicia is still out there, right?

