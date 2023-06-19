The Boys season 4: Jensen Ackles talks about possible future

The Boys season 4 is hopefully coming to Prime Video at some point moving into 2024 — so will we have a chance to see Jensen Ackles back in there as Soldier Boy?

For those who do not know, it is already out there that the actor will appear as this character on the upcoming spin-off Gen V, set to arrive later this year. We know that he’s not dead in the present — he’s simply in stasis. There are certainly some reasons why he could return, especially when you consider the fact that he is Homelander’s father. Given Jensen’s popular thanks in part to another Eric Kripke show in Supernatural, we know that there will be a demand to have him back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So is that something that Ackles himself is open to? It sounds like it! In a new interview with Discussing Film discussing the Emmys, the actor has the following to say when it comes to some future projects:

There’s a lot [coming up]. Obviously, we’re in a writer’s strike right now, so nothing’s happening and hopefully, we can all figure that out. I’ve signed a deal with Amazon, so they’ve got about half a dozen different projects right now that we’re looking at and talking about. Obviously, there’s still a space for me over at The Boys. Trying to figure out where that is and what that looks like in the future is not something I’m privy to…

We certainly think that Kripke could call him up at any time with an idea and schedule permitting, they could work it out. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we? We need more guaranteed ways to see Jensen back on TV, especially now that Big Sky and The Winchesters are done.

Related – Get some more news on the future of The Boys courtesy of one Antony Starr

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4, and when do you think we will see Jensen Ackles again?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







