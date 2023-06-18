The Boys season 4: Antony Starr tees up Homelander’s journey

It is true that we will be waiting a long time to see The Boys season 4 premiere on Prime Video and yet, we know there is a lot to be excited for. Just think about how season 3 ended, with Starlight joining The Boys and Homelander becoming more unhinged than ever.

After all, think about it like this: The character showed America who he really was and rather than be appalled, he was applauded! We heard from the Supe before that if he needed to be a one-man army against the world, he would. However, he doesn’t have to do that. Now that people still accept him for who he is, there’s a chance for him to be enabled. That’s pretty much bad news for a significant chunk of the known world.

So how does Antony Starr view that moment, especially when it comes to what lies ahead? Here is some of what the actor had to say in an Emmys-centric interview with the Los Angeles Times:

“That was emancipation, unshackling from this very restrained version of himself; in Season 4, we’ll be negotiating both of those elements. We’ve always tried to keep our horrible, warped, twisted little baby growing.”

So how twisted will he become? That’s the real question here. The big new wrinkle for Homelander this coming season could be Ryan, given that he will probably take the character under his wing in all of the worst ways. Yet, will it teach him a level of selflessness that he’s never before known? It is obvious to us that if he’d had a real father for most of his life, there would’ve at least been a chance for him to go down a different path. Even then, though, we know that nothing is ever guaranteed.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

