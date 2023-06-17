The Boys season 4 spoilers: Is Homelander getting sued?

While you wait for the arrival of The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, do we have a huge tease about Homelander’s story? If nothing else, we at least have a better sense of what’s happening in the time between seasons.

In a new post on Twitter, Vought International CEO Ashley Barrett issued a statement following a lawsuit filed against the “Captain” of the Seven, presumably over an effort to protect his beloved son. This suit is probably tied to the events at the end of season 3, where Homelander killed a guy outright, only to later revel in the applause. (This moment has become the meme to end all memes here in the real world.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

It’s possible that come The Boys season 4, we hear a little bit more about this lawsuit as the show looks to spoof more how big-name celebrities (or superheroes, in this case) have a tendency to get away with almost everything. It would make at least a certain measure of sense if this turns out to be the case. If nothing else, this is some brilliant marketing by Prime Video as it keeps people talking about the show during the break. They’ve been great at doing this for years, and it’s a great thing since this is a series that takes a really long time to make.

For now, let’s just say this: Production on season 4 has been done for a while, but we’re going to see the spin-off Gen V first. With that show coming this fall, the earliest we imagine The Boys coming back is in the spring. Hopefully, we’ll at least get a few more teases from “Vought” or some other places over the months ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on The Boys season 4, including the future for Starlight

What do you think is going to happen to Homelander over The Boys season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







