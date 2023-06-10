The Boys season 4 spoilers: Erin Moriarty talks big twists

The Boys season 4 has to be one of the most-anticipated shows over the next year or so, right? Filming has been done for a while! However, there is no premiere date yet and may not be for some time.

After all, remember this — we still have another spin-off to watch in Gen V! It is pretty darn clear to us that we’re going to get more news on that before we ever learn more about the flagship show itself.

When you consider the long wait, you are probably more likely to see Homelander in real life than to get major teases from any of the show’s cast members. Yet, we are at least happy to have a new tease from Erin Moriarty about the future. Just see some of what she had to say to Collider about the way the story builds over the course of season 4:

“It feels like the way it crescendos is so earned and satisfying … anything can happen in that universe… and I would just say that anything and everything will.”

For the time being, what we at least think is that the writers are going to be eager to push the envelope (go figure), and the story will probably not end in a way that is anywhere close to where it begins. We know that entering season 4, Annie / Starlight is going to be more of a formal part of The Boys after departing Vought. The superhero organization is going to bring new Supes to the table in Sage and Firecracker, but who knows what exactly their personalities will be like? There is a lot of mystery there and honestly, that’s a big part of what makes things so exciting.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope that season 4 will return at some point in the first half of 2024.

