The Boys season 4: Vought teases Black Noir ‘return’

We don’t think that we’re going out on a limb here when we say that The Boys has one of the best marketing campaigns out there. How else can you frame it? Even though this show is likely not coming until 2024, you’re still getting your year-round dose of absurd content — and today, that includes the latest on Black Noir.

So what do we know about the “hero” at the moment? Well, that he is dead — remember, Homelander killed him at the end of season 3. However, we’ve already heard plenty of scoop suggesting that Black Noir will return — just with a different person under the suit. Remember that one of the funny things about this character is that because he never unmasks himself, it could be anyone under there at any given moment.

So what happened when a picture of the real Black Noir dead made its way onto the internet? Why, the “official” folks at Vought responded! Just take a look at what they had to say on Twitter:

This image of [Black Noir] is fake and clearly generated by AI. He’s alive and well, and near completion of his critical mission overseas. Homelander and team look forward to his return!

This is funny on multiple levels. All of this is marketing on a great level. This is also the greater Boys universe getting to comment on AI, which they haven’t really been able to as of yet. We think the character’s absence will probably be mentioned or alluded to some other times before the premiere, largely because this is what this show loves to do. If we can get something close to the Seven on 7 videos we had leading into season 3, we’ll be in a really good spot.

Remember this…

While you may be waiting a long time to see season 4 of this show, the spin-off Gen V should be coming later this year. Keep your eyes peeled…

What do you think we are going to see from the new Black Noir on The Boys season 4?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

