Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 6 (finale): Who died?

Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 6 served as the big finale — but did it deliver a satisfying conclusion? Well, there was a lot that transpired here and through it all, the theme of new beginnings rang true.

After all, it is easy to understand why. (Warning: There are some spoilers ahead.) This was a story about people moving to a new place and beyond just that, dealing with their ever-changing lives as a result of that. Just within this episode alone we saw a baby’s arrive, confessions of love, secrets revealed, and then also plenty of tears. This is an episode that held almost nothing back and yet, still set the stage for a good bit more.

Just think about that final scene with the bus and the welcome. This is a show that wants to leave the door open for a lot of different possibilities in Australia and at the end of the day, we understand why. The history of these people arriving from the UK is still in the early ages.

Now, we should note that there was a dramatic death over the course of this episode, as well, as we did see Arty die fairly close to the opening minutes. Then, we also had a service for him.

Should season 1 have brought something more to the table?

If nothing else, we’d say that the biggest thing that held season 1 back in a way was the amount of available real estate. Doing only 6 episodes in a season is tough — there is no real way around that, even for a British drama. Whether it be Kate or several other characters, we just wish that there was more time offered to a number of people here.

