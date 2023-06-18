Ten Pound Poms season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect a Ten Pound Poms season 2 renewal over at BBC One? Is there a lot to hope for?

Well, let’s just say that as of you would anticipate, there is quite a bit to be hopeful about; yet, nothing is presently confirmed. Leading into the final episode tonight, the British network is keeping things hush-hush over the future of the Australia-set drama. What’s the reason for that? Well, they may just be waiting to see how many more viewers it accumulates over time. In terms of the story, we certainly think that there is more to tell and plenty of reasons to dive more into some of these themes. We also just realize at the same exact time that there are budget considerations and other factors to consider here.

In general, though, we do tend to think that BBC One needs more long-term scripted hits at this point. Sure, they have Call the Midwife, Doctor Who, and a few others, but they need to constantly bring on board new ideas and reach out to different audiences. This is an extremely competitive TV market all over the globe, and they also benefit from coming up with series that other countries will enjoy, as well.

Now if we do manage to get a Ten Pound Poms season 2, let’s just say that we’re not expecting too much more in the way of big changes, at least when it comes to the episode count or the way in which some of the stories are told. We’re looking at a show that is incredibly stable for a season, so why work hard in order to change that?

If you love this show, the best advice we can give is to help spread the word — that will help to ensure that there are more episodes that surface at some point.

(Photo: BBC One.)

