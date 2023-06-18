Yellowjackets season 2: What will Juliette Lewis miss the most?

As so many people out there are more than likely aware at this point, Yellowjackets season 2 is the final one for Juliette Lewis as Natalie. The character was killed off via an accidental stabbing in the season 2 finale, and it brings closure to a life that was filled with trauma and torment. There was near-constant pain in everything that this character went through, and of course we wondered at times if she would find a way to get to the other side.

Alas, this is not the case — not only that, but we also know that in the past, Natalie seems to be the Antler Queen! Or, at least that is the case right now; it could very well change over time.

So what is it that Juliette is going to miss the most about being a part of this world? Above all else, it is working with Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, and the rest of the cast. Here is what she had to say on the subject to The Wrap:

The cast: Ricci, Tawny, Melanie and our new incredible Lauren [Ambrose] and Simone. I could have done a movie with all those ladies. It’s really a rare thing to have that kind of camaraderie and chemistry and level of talent. We all work in a way that complements each other. I’ll miss them a lot. The experience of making [the show], I would call it summer camp, but it’s a little rougher. [Laughs] Summer camp with blood and crying.

While we do think that Lewis’ time on the show is over when it comes to making regular appearances, let’s just go ahead and say this: We do anticipate it being possible that she makes a guest appearance at some point. Isn’t there some stuff from before season 1 in the relative present that could be explored?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

