Yellowjackets season 3: Could we meet any new survivors?

As we prepare ourselves for Yellowjackets season 3, it is clear the writers left us a lot to think about. A couple of things could be answered in the upcoming “bonus” episode (release date TBD), but that’s only a single hour of television. We tend to think that they will make us wait still for a lot of big reveals.

Take, for example, the chance that we see another person from the past in the present. Is there a reason to hope for this, and who could it be?

Well, we should go ahead and begin this piece with a big ol’ “anything is possible.” After all, just think for a moment about where we are right now! It would be somewhat foolish to just sit here and think that with 100% confidence that we’ve met all the survivors at this point.

Now, with that being said, it is rather hard to think about who else could still be alive, given that a lot of people in the past now feel relatively doomed. There has been suspicion for a long time that Mari is “Pit Girl,” and we know now that both Lottie and Van made it through the wilderness. Is Crystal still alive? We suppose it’s possible, though it feels fairly unlikely based on what happened. It would just be an interesting wrinkle if she does emerge at some point with a very different take on events.

Another possibility is that Coach Ben is somewhere out there, but we tend to think that if the Yellowjackets find out he is (seemingly) responsible for the cabin catching fire, they will quickly turn him into fire. He would be older than any other character in the present, but because he was an adult in the past, we do wonder if they’d use an aged-up version of the same actor in the present. It at least feels like there’s a chance…

