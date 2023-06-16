Yellowjackets season 2 cast appearing on Celebrity Family Feud

We know that Yellowjackets season 2 is going to have a bonus episode at some point — and beyond that, we’re also getting Celebrity Family Feud.

The first thing that we have to say here is quite simple: We don’t want to be on the opposite team to Melanie Lynskey. Also, the combination of these cast members and Steve Harvey is almost going to be like Misty’s fever-dream with the bird.

Per a recent ABC promo (watch here) you are going to have a chance to see the game show back on Sunday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Yes, we know that there are people from Dancing with the Stars, The Rookie, The Wonder Years, and other shows taking part … but we’re still all about the Yellowjackets.

Unfortunately, we don’t know everyone who is going to be taking part right now, but it looks like it will be the adult cast members versus the younger counterparts. On Team Present-Day you’ve got Lynskey (Shauna), Tawny Cypress (Taissa), Lauren Ambrose (Van), Christina Ricci (Misty), and Warren Kole (Jeff). Meanwhile, Jasmin Savoy Brown (younger Taissa) is one confirmed participant on the younger team.

Of course, one of the big questions we’re left to wonder is this: How can you reference some of this show’s content on network television? Also, would it be kinda hilarious if this is the bonus episode that everyone was talking about? It’s obviously not — don’t chase us down for that joke!

Beyond the bonus episode, we’ve also got a season 3 coming, but the timing there remains to be seen due to the writers’ strike. For now, we’re just happy to have a little bit of game-show fun, as this is sure to be hilarious.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Yellowjackets on Celebrity Family Feud?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

