Yellowjackets season 3: Could Juliette Lewis still appear?

As we prepare to see Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime at some point in the future, we’re left with a ton of time to theorize. With that, let’s go ahead and get to the main topic at the heart of this article: Are we going to have a chance to see more of Juliette Lewis down the road?

Well, we know that the iconic actress did formally depart the drama at the end of season 2 and for now, there are no plans for her to be a series regular. However, we also know that this is a really trippy show and a goodbye is never really what you would expect. From our vantage point, we personally think that there is always a chance that we’ll see more of her.

So how would it happen? There are two different ideas that on paper, absolutely make all of the sense in the world.

A flashback – Think of it this way. We’d have an opportunity here to connect some more of the dots between the past and the present. Given that there are such huge gaps in the timelines, there is a chance that the writers could either use Lewis or an aged-up Sophie Thatcher for some of the scenes here.

A dream sequence – We could certainly see Natalie’s death haunting Misty for some time — or, a few of the other characters who were there when it happened. Given what all of the Yellowjackets have gone through, we don’t tend to think that they dream or view the world in the same way as everyone else. It’s with that in mind that we have a hard time feeling that anyone is ever truly gone.

