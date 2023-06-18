Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: When to expect news

After what you’ve seen over the past several weeks, it makes sense to want more on Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7. Now, the mystery is just when we’ll have a chance to learn more about its eventual return.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that the next part of the story is probably going to look and feel rather different from what you’ve seen so far. All things considered, how can it not? Episode 6 saw the farewell of Lennie James as Morgan Jones, and he has become the show’s singular lead more than ever this year. Moving into the next chapter we expect more Victor Strand, but also a number of other characters you have loved over the years.

AMC can be reasonably patient when it comes to the rest of Fear the Walking Dead, especially when they have Dead City on the next few weeks. Still, we anticipate getting the show back in either late summer or the fall, which makes us think that we won’t have to wait too much longer to get some other information.

There is so much uncertainty out there when it comes to remainder of the final season, and we’ll admit already that we are going to miss this show. While obviously this is far from a perfect series, it has delivered on some really good arcs over the years. When everything comes together and the writing is firing on all cylinders, this chapter of the story has offered new wrinkles to the greater zombie universe that we very much appreciate.

Thankfully, the end of this show does not necessarily mean the end for all of these characters! We do still think we will see some again. (Don’t be shocked if Morgan turns up during the Rick Gimes limited series.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

