The Rookie: Feds season 2 renewal hopes: Its unusual status

We have now made it past the midway point in June and still, we are waiting to learn about The Rookie: Feds season 2. This is a show that has sat on the bubble for a really long time now, really to the point where it now finds itself in a rather unique spot.

So, what are we talking about here? Let’s just say that it is a situation that actually separates it somewhat from the rest of the shows on TV — at least in terms of hour-long dramas.

Just a mere matter of days ago, The CW made their decisions regarding a handful of their remaining series, a list that includes Superman & Lois as well as Gotham Knights. As a result of this, Feds is now the only hour-long, traditional network series from this past season still waiting to get news. (We don’t really count Magnum PI here, as it still has more episodes in the can.) ABC, for whatever reason, is choosing to take a more cautious approach here than even some of their competition in regards to the programming that they have coming out.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just say that it’s rather complicated, and that there are actually a few different factors at play for the time being. The writers’ strike is at least one reason why ABC has waited for so long, as they want to see when a deal will be struck and how much real estate they’ll have during the 2023-24 season. All of this is important to determining a season 2 episode count here, among other things.

Our prediction, at least for now

We are feeling reasonably optimistic, at least for now, that we are going to be getting a season 2 of Feds announced at some point in the relatively near future. With that being said, we learn more towards them giving us a partial season of around 13 episodes as opposed to a full one. Granted, a full season in this writers’ strike climate may be somewhere between 13-16 episodes; will you be able to tell the difference?

