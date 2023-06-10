The Rookie: Feds season 2: ABC still considering spin-off future

There is some news out there today in regards to The Rookie: Feds season 2, but is it something that offers hope for the future?

Well, let’s just say that things remain complicated, as they are often within the world of television. Here is what we can tell you at present. According to a new report from Deadline, the spin-off starring Niecy Nash-Betts is very much still in consideration. ABC passed on a number of its pilots that are still in contention, so that may be viewed as a sign of hope that they will pick another season here up.

Of course, there are still some other variables that need to be considered here, with the most important one perhaps being the writers’ strike. It seems, per the aforementioned report, that ABC may be waiting to figure out this show’s future until we are at the end of that and for the time being, there isn’t all that much that we can currently say. If there is one bit of advice that we would pass along as a result of this, it’s rather simple: Exercise some patience and cross your fingers.

Personally, one of the things that we think viewers can still do is stream The Rookie: Feds on Hulu. After all, every viewer does matter and we think the more that watch, the more likely it is that we’re going to be able to see good news sooner rather than later.

If there is no renewal by the end of the month, it’s possible that the network will try to extend cast contracts to buy them a little bit more time. Since it may be hard for actors to get other gigs during the strike, we do think that there is a reasonably good chance of this happening at the end of the day.

Are you hoping for a chance to see The Rookie: Feds season 2 at some point in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to then also come back — there are many more updates along the way.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







