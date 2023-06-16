Virgin River season 5: The odds of big weekend reveal

As some of you may know at this point, Netflix will be revealing a lot of stuff about their shows this weekend at the Tudum fan convention. Does this mean something good is coming on the subject of Virgin River?

Well, we obviously understand if anyone out there is feeling eager to start get something more about the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama. After all, this time last year we were gearing up for the premiere, so why not anticipate something similar here?

Unfortunately, the answer to this is both somewhat complicated and also not that complicated at all. After all, the streaming service already knows that they are pushing the show’s premiere back to the fall, so they just don’t feel the same incentive to push it hard at this point similar to what they did in the past. they don’t feel any sort of urgency when they have months to further hype up this show from here on out.

So is there a chance that something on Virgin River is revealed at Tudum? Sure, but there hasn’t been a lot said on that in advance and there aren’t many cast members being flown down to Brazil. We tend to think that Tudum is going to be used more this year to promote some other properties, whether it be ones that don’t get promotion elsewhere, top-tier hits with huge budgets, or shows catering more towards younger viewers. We have seen with this show in particular that it doesn’t need some big, elaborate campaign for it to generate a lot of viewership.

In the end, we do feel reasonably confident that we are going to have a chance to learn something more about season 5 over the course of the summer. However, Netflix is clearly taking their time, and we think to expect something substantial this weekend on the subject of the show would be setting yourself up for failure.

