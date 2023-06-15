Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: Will Emilia Clarke watch?

For those of you who have not heard, HBO has confirmed (finally) that a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off is in development. It could be delayed to some extent by the writers’ strike, but there is something nice that just comes with the knowledge that it is in the works.

Of course, we should note that “in the works” does not mean it will ever air. For now, it is just an incredibly ambitious idea, one that seems to stem from Kit Harington himself.

So does the actor have some of his former co-stars supporting him? For now, it appears that way! Speaking to Extra in a recent interview, Emilia Clarke noted that she is at least excited for Kit to potentially get this off the ground:

“Kit, I love you! I’m going to watch that one because of you, or I am gonna tell you I did.”

This funny response from Clarke is a reference to her saying in the past that she isn’t watching House of the Dragon, largely because the idea feels almost too awkward given the experience that she already had on the show.

While there is a chance that some other Game of Thrones actors could be appearing on the new show, it’s hard to imagine the case being made for Daenerys. Technically, she could always appear in flashbacks or dream sequences, but it’s hard to imagine that based on what happened around the time of her death. We tend to think that all of this is the last thing that we imagine Jon would want to think about.

We’re still personally interested in seeing this story, even if it is such a risky proposition. Then again, could it redeem the show on some level from the super-disappointing start? You can argue that if nothing else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

