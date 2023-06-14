Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 run time: An epic installment

Tonight on FX you are going to have a chance to see to Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 — so how significant a story are we getting? “I Want Nothing but Death” is one of the most pivotal chapters of the story so far, and it could feel almost cinematic in nature.

When it comes to overall run time, let’s just say that this is one of the longest ones we’ve seen in a little bit.

According to official listings, this episode of the JD Pardo series is going to run for around 95 minutes, commercials included. That means that viewers could be up until around 11:35 p.m. Eastern if you want to watch the whole thing live.

So why is this installment so long? Well, FX has shown over the years that they have no issue with making episodes of Mayans MC however long that they need to be. With this being the final season of the show, there needs to be a lot of closure — and that means, there are a ton of loose ends to wrap up. We just advise you to set your DVR if this is going to be too hefty of a viewing experience for you over the course of the night.

So what are we going to get coming up?

Well, we know that the battle between the Mayans and the Sons is still going strong, and that could be a big focus for a good bit of this story. However, we tend to think that the aftermath of those recordings with EZ is going to play a big role. It may happen in episode 5, or it could be at some other point in the final season. We just suggest that at this point, you should buckle up and prepare for anything.

Related – Get some more news on Mayans MC now, including other details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for even more updates as we move forward.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







