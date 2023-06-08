Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 promo: ‘I Want Nothing But Death’

We don’t think we have to say too much about Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 to generate excitement. Just think about what happened last night!

Based on what we saw in episode 4, it’s more clear than ever that EZ Reyes is in danger. His status as a rat is about to get him in SO much more trouble now that Kody knows, and we tend to think that she is going to start to put into motion the next phases of her plan … whatever that plan ends up being.

The great thing about this show right now is just that no matter where you look, there is chaos … and the potential for SO much more beyond that. It’s hard to even know which way the story is going to go! The promo does signal that we could be getting more of the war with the Sons on-screen, which is something that we personally do want to see at this point. We’ve watched a lot of the politics and the strategy; this feels like the best time to start to get into a little bit more of the action.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’ll have a chance to at least see how some of these stories are going to pay off. We do think that one of the big stumbling blocks of the season right now is that there are SO many things going on and because of that, it can be hard to balance them out. Think about what we are talking about here, whether it be the rat story, EZ and Angel’s relationship, what’s going on with Emily, the war with the Sons, and whether or not we see more of the Broken Saints.

Hey, doesn’t everyone else feel like we’re going to get a spin-off about them?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 4?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







