Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 spoilers: EZ in big trouble

We know that we’re going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 next week on FX … so what are we going to get to see?

Well, based on the events tonight, everything could get blown wide open like never before for one EZ Reyes. We saw at the end of episode 4 some of those recordings and as things move forward, we tend to imagine that there are even more questions that will need to be answered. Who is going to find out, and what are they going to do when they learn? Both of these things are going to be important in their own way.

Ultimately, we are moving into the endgame of something within this upcoming episode … but what will that something be? For now, the fairest guess is that we are looking at a showdown between the Mayans and the Sons like we’ve never seen before, and it is one that could end in a massive trail of blood. This has been a huge part of the story for a while now, but we do think there is a little bit of value to getting to the other side of it, even if it is for just a brief period of time.

After all, doesn’t everyone out there want to see the aftermath of the war? Also, shouldn’t we all have a better opportunity to explore what the legacy of certain characters is going to be?

Who are we the most worried about now?

We do think EZ’s fate is eventually going to be an ominous one, but that probably won’t happen in its entirety right away. Instead, prepare for some things to slowly build up here over time, especially when it comes to the relationship he has with Angel.

For the record, we’re almost perpetually worried for Angel, but we are holding out hope at the same time that he is the one who makes is through all of this still breathing.

(Photo: FX.)

