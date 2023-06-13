Wheel of Fortune: Whoopi Goldberg wants to replace Pat Sajak

Could Whoopi Goldberg really end up being the next host of Wheel of Fortune? Make no mistake that this is a gig that she wants.

Speaking today on The View following the announcement last night that Pat Sajak will be departing the show, Whoopi claimed (amidst a group interview with Ken Jennings) that she would love to have that job. Now, she didn’t stand up and rally the audience or anything, so it is hard to gauge just how serious she was or how hard she would pursue such a gig. Nonetheless, this is something that is certainly fun to think about.

What would make Whoopi a great host? Well, for starters, remember all the time she spent on Hollywood Squares? This is someone very much familiar with game shows already. Also, she has a great sense of humor and is known all over the globe. The producers would be out of their mind to not at least place a phone call to her to gauge interest.

Of course, we do wonder whether or not she would be able to do both Wheel of Fortune and then also The View, given that they both have busy schedules and film in different parts of the country. Still, this is something worth thinking about.

We should note that over the next few months, we anticipate a good two hundred stories to come out about people who may or may not be interested in this gig. This is just the sort of thing that happens whenever you are trying to figure out the future of a beloved institution. Remember that it was reported earlier today that Ryan Seacrest could be considered a frontrunner, and we think that on some level, he’d be viewed as a safe choice given that so many people know him already.

Yet, is the safe choice really the best choice? That’s another way to think about things…

