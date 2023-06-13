Wheel of Fortune: Is Ryan Seacrest set to replace Pat Sajak?

Even though we’ve known about Pat Sajak’s imminent exit from Wheel of Fortune for less than 24 hours, we are already getting more news. To be specific here, we are looking at news all about a potential replacement.

Is Ryan Seacrest the new frontrunner to replace the longtime game-show host? That is what a new report from Bloomberg seems to suggest. There may be some discussions happening here but at the same time, it does not feel as though the American Idol host is the only potential candidate. We’re sure that this will be a long process and a lot of different people are going to be considered over the next several months. We wouldn’t even be shocked if there are guest hosts similar to what Jeopardy! did following the death of Alex Trebek. Of course, the difference here is that Wheel of Fortune has a little bit more time in order to plan for the future.

Now, we understand why Seacrest could be considered a favorite for the gig, and for a number of different reasons. Where do we start? Well, the natural place here is noting that he’s been a really successful host for decades, and he has also hosted a game show in the past. Also, this job would allow him to stay permanently on the West Coast, and we think the travel back and forth played some sort of factor in his decision to depart from Live! with Kelly and Ryan after a stint on the show.

Of course, we do still wonder if Vanna White will be a favorite to some — she’s certainly going to be a favorite for a number of people online! The most important thing that a host can have on this show is empathy and a good sense of humor. It’s a more lighthearted show than even Jeopardy! at times, and you have to be someone that allows for the game itself to be a star as much as any of the personalities on-screen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune exit

Who do you think should be the new host of Wheel of Fortune?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more updates as we move forward.

(Photo: CBS Media Ventures.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







