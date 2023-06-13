Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons

It feels like the following may set the entire game-show world ablaze: Pat Sajak is leaving Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years.

Today, the host himself made the news clear by sharing the following message on Twitter:

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)

The 76-year old Sajak clearly wants to move on to another chapter at this point and of course, we understand that. Also, we do wonder what happens with Vanna White moving forward — does she step in as host, or move on to another position?

While it may seem as though Pat is the only host that Wheel of Fortune has ever known, that is not entirely the case. Chuck Woolery was actually the original host for the primetime version of the show, and Sajak got his start on a daytime edition.

Of course, we do imagine that there will be a lot more chatter about Sajak’s departure over the next several months. How can there not be? All things considered, we do think that the majority of viewers don’t remember an era of this show where he was not the host. The early days of the game show were also fairly different from what they are now. It remains a very important part of viewers’ lives, and that has led to a number of other off-shoots including a celebrity version that has aired on ABC in recent years.

Vanna has yet to speak on Pat’s exit, but we are sure that we are going to hear her talk a little bit more on that either on-air or social media moving forward.

(Photo: CBS Media Ventures.)

