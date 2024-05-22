Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date hopes at ABC

In the wake of tonight’s finale at ABC, doesn’t it make sense to wonder about an Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date? We know how popular this show is, let alone how the desire could be to get more as soon as possible.

Well, the good news that we can share at the moment here is quite simple: The series is 100% coming back for more! That renewal was actually announced a long time ago, and there has never been a real reason to worry there. With that in mind, the questions are more about when exactly it will be back … but we can at least approximate that now.

Given that Abbott Elementary is 100% coming back this fall, it feels easy to say that late September or early October is the best possible guess. It will be airing at a new time in 9:30 p.m. Eastern, which is immediately after another hit in The Golden Bachelorette. This placement is going to allow both shows the opportunity to shine in theory, and hopefully build up some good ratings. A more formal premiere date could be announced by the time we get into the summer.

So what will be coming up in terms of the story? Well, for the time being, that remains the mystery. It is our hope that moving forward, a few more details are going to be announced, but in general this is not a show that will be looking to break the mold. All things considered, why would it? You’ve got an established setting that still feels ripe for all sorts of great storylines. That is without looking at potential relationships and some of what could ebb and flow in regards to those. Fingers crossed, season 4 is not the final one.

When will we see a first preview?

Probably either in late August or early September. ABC will want to ensure there’s some footage in the can first.

