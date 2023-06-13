Wheel of Fortune: Who will replace Pat Sajak as host?

Following the shocking news today that Pat Sajak is leaving Wheel of Fortune, it brings us to the next question: Who will replace him?

Let’s go ahead and make it clear: We more than anticipate that there will be a lot of conversation about that over the next few months. How in the world will there not be? There are going to be a number of candidates out there, but one stands out first and foremost: Vanna White.

After all, consider this: There is no person more iconic to Wheel of Fortune than Vanna. As a matter of fact, we think that she is more well-known than even Sajak! Do you want to change her role from how everyone knows her? Well, we think it would be a good change. She’s experienced, can empathize with the contestants, and it would not require all that much of a promotional shake-up.

Now, if the show does go with some sort of other host, we would imagine them wanting to lean into someone with either hosting or comedy experience. This is different from Jeopardy! in that there are no iconic former contestants in the way that there is Ken Jennings. We’d think similar to what The Price is Right did in hiring Drew Carey. We know that there was initially some pushback but in the end, he proved to be the right person for the role.

We don’t tend to think that the show or the producers are going to announce some sort of immediately replacement for Pat, mostly because there is no real reason for them to rush anything along here. We also think that there’s a way that this could help the show — after all, headlines can be a good thing so long as it doesn’t create a mess.

