Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Younger cast expects chaos

It is of course inevitable that a lot of us would want to look ahead towards Yellowjackets season 3. How can we not? We know, after all, that there is a lot of awesome stuff coming down the road!

Of course, the part of all this that makes things so tricky is that we are going to be waiting a really long time. Even though Showtime has already renewed the series, everything was put on hold following the writers’ strike. Because of that, we are now in a spot where we may be waiting for a long time to get the cast and crew back.

So does anyone on the show really know what is coming up next, exactly? Hardly. As a part of a roundtable interview with the Los Angeles Times, many of the show’s younger cast members were asked about their expectations for the show’s future. Nobody really knows all that much, so really, the only thing that they can expect and hope for is chaos. Maybe that’s not the best thing for some of the characters, but we do tend to imagine that this has to be a really fun thing for them to play for the most part. Here is just want Courtney Eaton, who plays the younger version of Lottie, had to say on the subject:

“I think Season 3, we’re just hoping for the downfall of everyone.”

Remember this, as well…

Technically, there is one more “bonus” episode of Yellowjackets coming before season 3, but everyone is keeping the cards close to the vest on it. We wouldn’t be shocked if it is a little more experimental than anything else that we have seen as of late.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

