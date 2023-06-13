All American: Homecoming renewed for season 3 at The CW

Tonight, it was finally official: All American: Homecoming, just like the flagship show, is going to be coming back for another season.

So what prompted The CW to give the spin-off a third batch of episodes? Well, a lot of it comes down to data. Its numbers are solid in live viewings, but it also streams really strongly after the fact — it also continues to give them a one-two punch alongside All American proper. This comes as especially great news to people out there who were screaming at the TV following the show’s season 2 finale cliffhanger. What’s going to happen next when it comes to Simone’s love life? Well, we are glad to now have an answer.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what network president Brad Schwartz had to say on the subject of bringing both this show (and Superman & Lois) back:

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW … These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

So when are you going to have a chance to see new episodes on the air?

Well, odds are you are going to be waiting for a good while, and that has to be okay. Remember, for starters, the fact that the writers’ strike is still underway, and there is not a clear end in sight for the moment. The most important thing is that the writers are paid what they deserve, so we are okay to be patient in the interim.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








