Ted Lasso season 4: Star explains still-uncertain future

Despite whatever social media posts and rumors are out there at the moment, there is still no confirmation that a Ted Lasso season 4 is happening. Do we want more of the show? That goes without saying but, at the same time, we’ll have to wait and see if we get it.

Also, we are probably going to be waiting for some time, as it seems like Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and the rest of the creative team want a break. Even if there was no writers’ strike at the moment, this would still 100% be a thing.

Speaking on the subject further in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what Phil Dunster (who plays Jamie Tartt) had to say on the subject:

“It’s wonderful that people care. It’s one of those things where if there was to be anything more — which I don’t know, nobody knows if there will be — so long as it’s done with integrity that’s the thing that everybody cares about. No one wants more for the sake of it, there’s enough TV around. And I know that Jason and [writer] Joe [Kelly] and Brendan and Bill Lawrence, they will only do it if they feel like it’s the right thing.”

We do think that Jamie would be one of the fun characters to anchor a potential spin-off, especially if he were to leave Richmond and carve a separate path to his future. Another possibility would be a show about a women’s team, which was something that was totally hinted at close to the end of the series finale.

One thing we can say with confidence is this: Apple TV+ would love for there to be more! After all, there is a reason why they never confirmed season 3 as the final one.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

