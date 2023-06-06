Ted Lasso spin-off: Did Apple TV+ just tease something?

We are only one week removed now from the end of Ted Lasso the original show and yet, the spin-off buzz may be kicking off.

This morning, Apple TV+ posted an image on Twitter of Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and Nate from the season 3 finale alongside the caption of “smells like potential.” From there, Nick Mohammed quote-tweeted the post with an emoji of his lips being zipped up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So what is going on here? You can make the argument that this is the streaming service and the actor just trolling everyone, but it’s also possible that there could be something else going on here.

For starters, remember this: The finale was set up with a possible women’s team being formed in Richmond. We’re not sure we see a show continuing where you have roughly the same cast minus Ted — it’s basically the same show and we don’t quite think that would work. Doing it with a new team, however, makes more sense. We don’t know if Beard, Roy, and Nate would be able to coach both teams since each job is a year-round commitment, but could they opt to join the women’s side? Or, would they just make appearances here and there?

For now, we do think there are a lot of possibilities here, but we don’t necessarily think that anything would be confirmed or announced until we get to the other side of the writers’ strike. Based on what we’ve heard from the entire Ted Lasso team for months here, we don’t think that they necessarily have some hard-and-fast idea as to if there would be another season or a spin-off. It is hard to imagine that changing in a week. Everyone likely needs a break, and then we can revisited this in a few months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now, including other insight on the future

What sort of spin-off are you hoping to see following the end of Ted Lasso at Apple TV+?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







