Black Mirror season 6 episode 2 spoilers: The ‘Loch Henry’ mystery

you are going to have a chance to see the Black Mirror season 6 premiere on June 15.

Well, just like you would most likely expect, there are a few things to be excited about here. For this article, we want to look mostly at the second episode of the season titled “Loch Henry,” which on the surface felt like it would be about Scotland. If you live outside the UK and hear the word “Loch,” it is almost certain that you are going to think about the Loch Ness Monster. Now, we can’t say that this will be the focus of this episode, but we have a story that feels, at least on the surface, to be very much monstrous in its own right.

To get some more details, check out the recently-released Black Mirror season 6 episode 2 synopsis:

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

So what are we envisioning within this episode? Think in terms of some sort of startling discovery that endangers this couple — and possibly some other people who are living in the town at the same exact time. If the entire goal here was to make people worried, we do think we are inching closer to a “mission accomplished” on that.

There are often messages with many episodes of this show, so what is the one behind “Loch Henry”? We wonder if it is really as simple as “sometimes, it’s better not to know everything.”

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Black Mirror season 6 episode 2?

