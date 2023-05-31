Black Mirror season 6 trailer: ‘Joan is Awful’ … and more

Are you ready for Black Mirror season 6 to arrive? We sure hope so, since Netflix is almost back with more dystopian drama, and we do think that the latest trailer gives you a lot to be excited about.

So what are the highlights here? Well, it can be hard to narrow all of them down given that you have Annie Murphy and Michael Cera in “Joan is Awful,” an episode that feels like it is spoofing the very platform the show is on in Netflix. Meanwhile, Aaron Paul is coming back, and several of these installments are meant to both make you excited and horrify you all at once.

As for when you are going to see all of these ultimately arrive, think in terms of Thursday, June 15 — just over two weeks! The reason why we do have such a quick turnaround is that Netflix and the producers here do like to keep things secret for as long as they possibly can. We’re not going to sit here and say that we’re even remotely surprised that they have managed to do this all over again here.

Will this season bring Black Mirror back to some of its all-time highs? We hope so, especially since we know that there was a somewhat-polarizing reception for a lot of the fifth season. We know that in its heyday, this was considered to be one of the most fascinating and well-acted bit of drama that was out there. Since each episode is basically its own thing, you also do not have to worry about having to catch up on old seasons. You can just enjoy the show being back now and see all the installments as they drop.

Who knows what messages this season will say about the world? Also, are we going to be so horrified that we are better off not knowing?

You can watch the full trailer now over at the link here.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Black Mirror season 6, based on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more great updates as time goes along.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







