Outlander season 7 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe teases epic scale

Outlander season 7 is going to be coming to Starz on Friday, and we hope that you are prepared for one of the biggest chapters so far.

Of course, remember that there are many different definitions to the word “big.” In terms of episode count, this is easily the largest season since the first one. Yet, it also works beyond that this go-around. As Caitriona Balfe notes to the Radio Times, there are more perspectives and points of view to be addressed moving forward. This allows for a lot of different stories that should, in the end, allow this world to be all the more immersive:

“There’s quite a lot… This season was really interesting because there are multiple storylines that we follow, instead of it just being, you know… season one was purely through Claire’s perspective. Season two, sort of Claire and Jamie’s, and then we’ve slowly opened it up over the years.

“But this, I feel like this is the most expansive the show has been … So, in that way, it’s always interesting for me to watch other people’s storylines, stuff that I’m not involved in. There’s some real juicy bits that happen this year.”

We anticipate that over the course of this season, we’ll see some of these perspectives play in here and there. We don’t think the writers are going to bombard you with all of them at once — that could be overwhelming.

For the sake of the premiere in particular, we tend to think that the focus is going to be on Jamie working to rescue Claire and from there, we will see the story progress and hopefully move in some really exciting (and dramatic) directions. The Revolutionary War is coming, and we tend to think that there will be more action and drama than we’ve ever seen before. Based on everything that has transpired over the years with these characters, that’s saying something.

(Photo: Starz.)

