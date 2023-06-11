Outlander season 7 spoilers: Sam Heughan on Jamie, William

As we inch closer to the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz, isn’t there a number of stories to be excited about? For Jamie, we know that the premiere will begin with him doing whatever he can to rescue Claire but after that, things will not get any easier. In particular, he is going to face a serious challenge due to the onset of the Revolutionary War, a conflict that he cannot ignore and one that has been brewing for quite a long period of time.

Also, it is worth noting within this conflict that there is so much that Jamie is going to need to take on. One of the biggest here happens to be the fact that his biological son William (who does not know the truth about his dad) is fighting for the British. As you would imagine, this is going to be a major point of contention in the story to come.

So what does Sam Heughan have to say about all of this? Well, let’s just say that the actor shares a pretty clear stance on the subject, and the season at large. Just check out (per Parade) what the actor had to say on the subject while at the Tribeca Film Festival:

“Jamie is on the side of the rebels and Lord John Grey and maybe William are on the other side … So, there could be some interesting drama to be handled. It’s a fantastic storyline. It’s another love story, a love of Jamie for William. You know, Jamie has always wanted to be part of his life.”

We know that Jamie does not want to do battle with his son, but will he have much of a choice? The personal relationship between the two could change everything, if it is ever revealed. The question here, of course, will become how that could come about.

