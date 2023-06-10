Outlander season 7 premiere: ‘A Life Well Lost’ expectations

Isn’t it so exciting to know that the Outlander season 7 premiere is right around the corner? Last night was the huge red carpet celebration in New York City, and we are inching ever closerto being able to see “A Life Well Lost.”

So what can we say about the big June 16 installment? What is it that we can hope for? On some level, we like to think that this piece is almost a one-stop shop for all of the information that is currently out there.

First and foremost, let’s start by sharing the synopsis, in the event that you have not seen that already: “Jamie races toward Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has reached North Carolina.”

Is there anything that surprising in here? We don’t necessarily think so but honestly, that’s okay. The real priority for the first episode back has to be to mostly unravel the cliffhanger from the end of last season, one where Claire was in a desperate situation. Now, Jamie, Young Ian, and many others can work to free her and with that, prepare for what is next. We do appreciate that the show is not wasting any time getting us closer to the Revolutionary War, and our expectation is that the premiere will at least set the table for some of that.

Will this premiere give us collectively the entire shape of season 7? Not necessarily. Remember here that the first four episodes of season 7 were originally supposed to be the end of season 6, so we’re rather curious to see how they will carry into the rest of the episodes ahead. Still, we would expect some large-scale action sequences in here and of course some romance. While we know Claire is going to make it out of this situation in some form, the characters certainly don’t know this in the moment!

