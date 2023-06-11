Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6 promo: Stopping Shrike

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6 is slated to arrive on both AMC and AMC+ in a matter of days — so what is the top focus here?

Well, let’s just put it like this: We don’t think that this is going to be an altogether tough thing to figure out, all things considered. We’ve been setting up a showdown between Morgan, Madison, and PADRE for a while, and it feels now like everything could eventually be about taking down Shrike. Mo is involved in all of this, as Morgan is desperate the find her. The promo for this upcoming episode (titled “All I See is Red”) suggests that Lennie James’ character may need to tap into a part of himself that hasn’t always been there as of late.

Now, let’s play the theory game here for a moment — is there actually a chance that we could lose Morgan during this episode, one week after losing Grace? It may seem crazy, but is it really all things considered?

Well, you can argue that there’s some ironic foreshadowing here, given that in Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5, Morgan claimed that he could not be killed. Note that this was not so much a statement of power as it was an admission on his part that everyone around him dies. We could see him finally going for the greater good.

Our most out-there theory

Is it possible that Strand returns in episode 6 and with that, sets the stage for more of a nostalgic second part of the season? Think about it like this: Madison is a big part of the show again. Meanwhile, we’d love to potentially see Alicia one more time. In the midst of all the change we have seen on the series over the years, it would be nice for them to finish where they started.

