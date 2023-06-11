The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 spoilers: ‘Room 417’ details

For those who are currently unaware, The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 is poised to arrive at the end of the month — to be specific, you will see it on Sunday, June 29.

So what do we have to say about this one in advance? There are a few separate things that we can note. First and foremost, the title for this hour is “Room 417,” and that suggests that we could either have a conceptual episode, or one that is built to better set the stage for the endgame. We should note that episode 20 is rumored to be titled “Arthur Hudson,” which makes us think that whatever happens here will build directly into that.

While NBC has yet to reveal an official synopsis for this The Blacklist episode themselves, we suggest that you check out one below via Rotten Tomatoes. We do tend to think it sets the stage for what is next:

A cryptic tip from Red leads the task force to uncover a security breach within the U.S. government; Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the task force.

So what is this tip from Reddington going to be? Well, we have learned over time from James Spader’s character that he has a real affinity for ulterior motives. We wouldn’t be shocked if this security breach is important to stop, but also something that, at the same time, assists him in ensuring that Hudson is stopped once and for all. We know entering episode 18 that the Congressman has been able to link Reddington and the Task Force through Dembe. However, that in itself may not be enough for him to bring the entire organization down. We do think there’s a chance that Cooper’s group does shutter before the end of the series; all good things come to an end, and it is clear that they have done a lot of great work already.

