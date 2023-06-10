Cobra Kai season 6: Will filming still happen this year?

As some of you may be aware already, we are going to be waiting for a good while in order to see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix. However, are we still going to get filming at some point this year?

Just like many would imagine, there is quite a bit to talk about here when it comes to the show’s future. It was announced months ago that the upcoming season will be the final one over on the aforementioned streaming service. Meanwhile, the story was already being put together, and filming was actually meant to be underway at this point!

However, we are at a point right now where everything is on hold due to the writers’ strike and odds are, it will remain that way until things come to a close there. The big question is, of course, precisely how long that is going to be. In a perfect world, we’d love some sort of resolution there sooner rather than later, but it all depends on when the writers get the deal that they deserve.

We know that there are always scheduling concerns when productions don’t go according to plan, but we personally believe that the cast will be waiting patiently to get back at it the moment the strike is over. We are cautiously optimistic that something will be resolved in the months ahead, even if there is not a ton of progress at present in getting to a resolution.

If filming does take place this year…

We do feel like there’s a good chance the final season will air at some point in 2024. Also, it is well-worth noting that there could potentially be a spin-off happening at some point for the series, even if nothing has been reported as of yet. We just know how popular this show is!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

