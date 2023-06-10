Is Karen David leaving Fear the Walking Dead? Is Grace dead?

Is Karen David leaving Fear the Walking Dead following the events of this weekend’s new episode … and did Grace actually die?

Here is the thing: We felt entering season 8 episode 5 that there was a really good chance that this character would go. After all, she was just bitten … and we know the sort of sentence that typically comes along with that. Even before that, there was everything with the radiation. She was on a ticking clock here in the first place and because of that, it was a matter of time before we saw her go.

Still, we wanted to see her make it through this episode, and we certainly didn’t want to see a situation where she actually went full walker.

Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t get what we want. This is a cold, brutal world, and that’s why we did see Grace die in this episode. There’s always a chance that David returns in either flashbacks or dream sequences but for now, the Galavant alum’s time has ended in the midst of the final season.

The final scenes with Grace were heartbreaking, from her saying goodbye to Morgan as he vowed to get there in time to then Mo coming to that big realization that killing Grace was not going to be an option. Morgan almost lost his entire family in this episode and based on Mo’s decision in the final minutes, there’s still a chance he could.

For now, though, we say goodbye to Grace, who died and turned walker before Morgan had to take her out himself. While we’ve lost so many characters over the years on this franchise, it doesn’t get any easier. That is especially true when we’re talking about people who have been around for some lengthy period of time.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City right now

How devastated are you by Grace’s death on Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







