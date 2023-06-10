Mayans MC season 5 episode 5: More EZ, Angel fractures ahead?

As we try to prepare to check out Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 on FX next week, we’re prepared to feel a lot of pain. At this point, it’s hard not to.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just note that the relationship with EZ and Angel has never been worse, and we don’t think it’s going to get any better. JD Pardo’s character (pictured above) has been pushing the club more and more into this war with the Sons, and what we’ve seen so far with Angel is that he’s more interested in taking a step back. He’s a father now and a lot of his priorities are changing. If he could steer people in a different direction, we think that he would push for it, but this train has already left the metaphorical station here.

Speaking to Collider in a new interview, here is some of what Clayton Cardenas had to say on the subject:

This season, with the Reyes brothers, it’s definitely a fractured relationship. That began at the end of last season, when Angel saw where this was heading, with his greatest fear coming true now. In addition to having his son, he’s watching his brother and how he’s acting with his leadership and the decisions that he’s making and where he’s leading this club. Honestly, he’s afraid. He doesn’t know who his brother is anymore. Angel is like, “All right, man, I don’t know if I wanna be a part of this anymore. This Mayans M.C. was fun when I was younger, when I was single, and when I didn’t have my immediate family. But now, I see where this is heading and the amount of blood that’s being shed, and I don’t think this is worth it. This isn’t what I thought life should be.” So, the brotherhood is definitely fractured. There are moments, throughout the season, where you’ll see them come together. There’s always gonna be that brotherhood. But as far as ride or die, I don’t think that’s a thing anymore with these guys.

If this is not a thing, could we actually get to a spot where one of them would hurt the other? We don’t think that they’d want to, but it all comes down to just how far this goes … and how much danger they are each in. As of right now entering episode 5, we think Angel would do whatever he could to protect those closest to him … even if that meant some drastic measures.

