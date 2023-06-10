Superman & Lois season 3 episode 13 spoilers: First finale details

We know that Superman & Lois season 3 episode 13 is the epic finale, just as we know that it is airing on Tuesday, June 27. It’s easy to be excited about the story to come, but also pretty stressed-out at the end of the day.

After all, at the time of this writing it remains unclear if we are talking about the season or series finale. We expect to know some sort of news by the end of the month (fingers crossed) — and hopefully, it comes before this episode airs.

The title for the finale is “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger,” and we should note via the synopsis that Lex Luthor is going to be pretty darn important in what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz “The Walking Dead”) makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#313). Original airdate 6/27/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Is there going to be some sort of big cliffhanger?

Well, we expect at least something. Your belief personally is that the writers are setting up Lex to be a much larger part of season 4 — otherwise, why bring him in at all? We recognize that DC can be a little bit finicky when it comes to how much you use certain characters, but if you are allowed to use Superman for a long period of time, it only makes sense that you get to throw Luthor in here, as well.

If nothing else, this finale could be the producers throwing down the gauntlet and telling some of the powers-that-be to bring the show back for more.

How do you think that Superman & Lois season 3 is going to tie together?

