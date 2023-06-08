Superman & Lois season 4 renewal: Why nothing yet?

If you are still eagerly awaiting some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois season 4, it’s hard to blame you! It has been several weeks at this point since we got a sense of how much the show was in limbo and yet, we’re still there.

As it stands, we do think that there are discussions happening over the future of the Tyler Hoechlin show, but we also tend to think that a lot of parties involved may be torn. The CW has made cutting costs an important mandate for them, and there is no denying that this is one of the most-expensive shows that they have. Do we think that they love having a big IP like Superman? Sure, but it may not be effective for them at the end of the day.

So when it comes to a renewal right now, we think that there may be a couple of separate things going on. First, there could be some discussions going as to whether or not doing another season is financially viable for them or not. If that’s not the case, then we get into the next phase of things — waiting to see whether or not the Max streaming service will pick it up. We do think there could be at least some considerations there.

If nothing else, we do feel at this particular moment that there is still a chance that we’re going to get more of Superman & Lois somewhere out there, and we may just have to be patient to get from point A to point B. Given the fact that we are still waiting to really see a big Lex Luthor story, it feels like the producers intentionally saved some of the best for last in the hopes of having something big for another season.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some more great stuff!

