Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 promo: Lex Luthor chaos

The bad news that we can say entering Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 is pretty simple: You will be waiting a while for it. There is, after all, no installment next week!

With this being said, there is something else we can say at this point: There is so much worth looking forward to when it comes back on June 20. In particular, the top story at this point feels pretty clear — and it has to be tied to Lex Luthor. We are talking here, after all, about one of the most notorious characters in the history of DC Comics.

So what makes us so excited for the show’s version of him? Well, for starters, it marks the opportunity to see a really different take on him, as played by The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. We were somewhat surprised at first that Jon Cryer was not going to take on the role again but the moment that was decided, we imagined that they were going in a completely different direction with the character. It is fair to say that Cudlitz is going to bring that.

If there is one thing to be disappointed about right now, it is the rather simple fact that we’re dealing with the character being brought in so late into the season. Why do this to us! There had to be a way to change things up on some level and bring him in sooner, right?

Well, here is going to be where we put on our tinfoil hat for a moment: We tend to think that the character being introduced at this moment is a way to better encourage a season 4 to happen — even if there is no official renewal on that as of yet. Hopefully, that will change soon!

