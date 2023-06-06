Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 return date: ‘Injustice’

Following what happens tonight on The CW, are you looking to get a Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 return date, or even more scoop on what the future could hold?

The first thing, of course, we should say here is that we wouldn’t blame anyone who wanted something more on the superhero show’s future — we are talking about one of the best programs in the whole genre! Also, it’s one that has done a good job giving us a LOT of story in a short period of time.

The bad news that we can share right now is that there is no installment next week; we’re embarking on the final hiatus of the season, and all things considered it’s a pretty short one. The plan is for the show to come back on June 20, and that will lead into the title on June 27.

Without further ado now, why not go ahead and set the stage for what’s to come? The title for Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 is “Injustice,” and the synopsis below has more details all about what you can expect:

MICHAEL CUDLITZ “THE WALKING DEAD” GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead” set to be released from prison. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#312). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

It is probably pretty clear at this point that Lex is going to generate a lot of the headlines entering this hour. Yet, don’t forget at the same time that there’s a lot of other stuff happening. All of this contributes to what could be a really good setup for the final chapter of the season.

What do you want to see on Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 when it officially arrives?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you will not want to miss.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







