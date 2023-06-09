Walker: Independence season 2 fails to find new network home

Weeks after the search for a new home began, it looks as though a Walker: Independence season 2 is officially not happening.

The news was first confirmed earlier today by TVLine, and we cannot say that we are honestly that surprised. After all, let’s just put it like this. The first season for the Katherine McNamara prequel series had a core audience, but it also failed to find a large one. The CW canceled the show amidst a vast change for their programming, as they are trying to shift to more cost-effective options in an attempt to make themselves a little more profitable.

Did we think that there were potential homes out there for the show? Sure, with Paramount+ making at least some sense. However, it is still a really hard sell to acquire a show and be assured that everyone watching in one spot is going to be okay with continuing to watch it in another. How do you find a way in order to make that work? It is not an altogether easy thing to do most of the time. At the very least, we thought that Paramount+ had a roster of other Western series, in particular those from the Taylor Sheridan universe, that made us think that there was a way in which they could try to make something work here. It just didn’t happen at the end of the day.

Now, we move forward, and our hope here really is that some of these cast members do find a way to land other roles. Given that we’ve seen actors appear on both this and the flagship series in the past, we suppose that possibility is still out there in some way. It mostly just comes down to how often we are going to have a chance to see it.

